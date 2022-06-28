Housing 2022 explainer: what is retrofitting and why is it so important?

What does retrofitting mean and how does it impact social landlords? @luciemheath explains #UKhousing

Within the context of this conference, retrofitting refers to social landlords carrying out work in their existing homes in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Why are social landlords doing this?

To tackle the climate crisis, the UK government has legislated that the country will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, meaning the country will be putting no more carbon into the air than it is taking out.

Reducing carbon emissions from housing will form a huge part of the transition to net zero, with the Committee on Climate Change – which advises the government on emissions targets – estimating that energy use in UK homes accounts for 14% of the country’s emissions.

What kind of work does this involve?

First, social landlords must improve the energy efficiency of their homes, meaning less energy is required to heat them. This can be done by installing measures such as insulation and triple-glazing.

Second, social landlords will need to change the heating source in their homes to a low-carbon technology. This means replacing gas boilers with technology such as heat pumps.