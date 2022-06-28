Housing 2022 question and answer: James Ballantyne, chair, CIH Futures

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James Ballantyne took over as chair of CIH Futures from Evie Copland in February. He talks to Jess McCabe about how the group has been working to change its focus, with an eye on diversity, making housing a career of choice at a time when the sector’s reputation has come under fire, and encouraging landlords to hire their own residents
You’ve taken over as CIH Futures is revisiting its core purpose and what its work will look like up to 2024, which was the focus of a panel at Housing 2022 on Tuesday morning. Can you talk to us about what that new strategy looks like and why?
Our core purpose hasn’t changed at all. [CIH Futures] was founded to try and provide more reach for young professionals within the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), and to ensure a viable future for the sector.
What we have done is hone that into four foundation areas. The first is equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and delivering on our Black Lives Matter commitment. We want to stand up for under-represented groups across the sector. We want to make sure we are creating a sector that is inclusive for everyone.
[Next is] driving up the number of young professionals signing up to the CIH. [Third is] housing as a career of choice. We have this phrase “we fell into housing”, meaning we didn’t choose to go into housing, but having ended up here, we can’t imagine doing anything else.
The final one is partnerships, relationships and campaigns. We can’t do everything, [we are] just a group of 15 people. Part of that becomes how we form campaigns together to help push together.
A huge focus for us is on how we empower residents to come into the sector for careers. People who have experienced [social] housing know the sector personally [and] where the failures are.
You are focusing on encouraging more young people to come into the housing profession, and for housing to become a career of choice. How do you do that at a time when the sector’s reputation has been damaged by disrepair scandals?
We need to be honest about where the problems are in the sector. There are people like [housing activist] Kwajo [Tweneboa] who are holding us to account, and rightly so. [But this can be] a career that will have a legacy in your local community or nationally. Generations coming into the workforce now are more driven by purpose than they ever have been before. There are opportunities to grasp hold of that, be honest and open about the challenges we are facing and that we need to do better, and invite people to get involved.
I think the biggest thing the sector can do is get in touch with residents. A lot of organisations talk about being reflective of the communities they serve, [so] bring people into the sector to make a change.
You mentioned your Black Lives Matter commitment. CIH Futures said in 2020 it would focus its work on gaining platforms for its young Black members. We are two years on from that work, so how are you ensuring those commitments keep going?
After we made our commitment, responding to the death of George Floyd [and the wave of Black Lives Matter activism that followed], that’s when we started the piece of work to review who we are and what we do. We kept the focus by looking inwards, and how we could better reflect what we preach.
We had an opportunity to look for a more diverse board [due to turnover in the board membership]. We’ve now changed the make-up so it is 50% [people from a Black, Asian or ethnic minority] background and 50% white. We also changed the age make-up of the board, so we have more members under 30, which is our target demographic.
By making the commitment to EDI one of our foundation focuses, we’re naturally driven on this.
[We’re also] working with housing conference panels to increase the number of diverse speakers at our sessions.
We know that Black, Asian and minority ethnic people are sometimes struggling to progress in their careers in the sector. Have your members talked about this, and what should the sector be doing differently? How can CIH Futures contribute to the conversation?
There are some pockets [of the sector] where this is an issue and there’s a real issue in society. We’re seeing some really good stuff across the sector [on improving diversity]. What we want to do is collect and share that learning. So many of the challenges that the sector is facing are resolvable when we include those affected by them.
James Ballantyne, vice-chair Halisha Kaur and other CIH Futures board members will be speaking at sessions across the conference.
Board members Alysha Burrell and Seb Bachou will be speaking at the ‘Ethnic diversity and inclusion: how far have we really come?’ session on the Fringe Festival Stage at 9.30am on Thursday.
They will also be on the panel at the ‘Making housing a career of choice’ session on the same stage at 1.20pm on Wednesday.
Board members Jasmine Tansur and Emma Gilbank will be talking about tapping into young people’s ideas on the net zero challenge during the ‘Building tomorrow’s future: unlock next gen’ session on the Fringe Festival Stage at 11.30am on Thursday.
Ms Tansur will also be on the panel at the ‘Telling truth to power: resident activism as a powerful driver for change’ session on the same stage at 11.30am on Wednesday.
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