Housing 2022 question and answer: James Ballantyne, chair, CIH Futures

You’ve taken over as CIH Futures is revisiting its core purpose and what its work will look like up to 2024, which was the focus of a panel at Housing 2022 on Tuesday morning. Can you talk to us about what that new strategy looks like and why?

Our core purpose hasn’t changed at all. [CIH Futures] was founded to try and provide more reach for young professionals within the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), and to ensure a viable future for the sector.

What we have done is hone that into four foundation areas. The first is equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and delivering on our Black Lives Matter commitment. We want to stand up for under-represented groups across the sector. We want to make sure we are creating a sector that is inclusive for everyone.

[Next is] driving up the number of young professionals signing up to the CIH. [Third is] housing as a career of choice. We have this phrase “we fell into housing”, meaning we didn’t choose to go into housing, but having ended up here, we can’t imagine doing anything else.

The final one is partnerships, relationships and campaigns. We can’t do everything, [we are] just a group of 15 people. Part of that becomes how we form campaigns together to help push together.

A huge focus for us is on how we empower residents to come into the sector for careers. People who have experienced [social] housing know the sector personally [and] where the failures are.