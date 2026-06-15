Housing 21 appoints former restaurant boss as next chair

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Housing 21 is to appoint a former restaurant chain boss as its next chair in the coming months.
The retirement housing association said that Jane Holbrook, former chief executive of Wagamama, will take over in September.
She will replace Elaine Elkington, who has been chair since May 2024.
Housing 21 is one of England’s biggest retirement and extra-care landlords, managing more than 24,000 homes.
Bruce Moore, chief executive of the landlord, said on Friday that Ms Holbrook was joining as the group was “continuing to grow and develop much more needed homes for older people, helping them to live well with dignity and autonomy”.
“I am confident that Jane will help us fulfil our ambitions and guide Housing 21 on the next chapter for the organisation.”
Ms Holbrook has spent most of her career in hospitality, having also held senior roles at Soho House and PizzaExpress.
She stepped down as chair of the restaurant chain Côte Brasserie last year.
Ms Holbrook said: “Resident happiness is at the heart of everything this organisation stands for, and I look forward to being part of growing Housing 21 so that we can provide more older people with the quality, affordable homes they deserve.”
Her predecessor, Ms Elkington, took the chair role in 2024 after Gurpreet Dehal, a former investment banker who was new to the housing sector, stepped down just months into the job.
He decided to step down “to allow time to focus on his other professional commitments”, the 23,300-home landlord said at the time.
Ms Elkington previously chaired the landlord’s extra-care committee.
In a 2024 interview with Inside Housing, Mr Moore called on the government to draw up a long-term housing strategy for older people.
He warned at the time that without action the cost to the NHS and social care system could be “catastrophic”.
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