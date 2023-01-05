Housing 21 appoints new interim finance boss

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Retirement and extra-care specialist Housing 21 has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO).
Andy Shaw has been appointed on an interim basis for 12 months, after being promoted from the role of head of finance and accounting at the 18,000-home landlord.
The appointment follows former CFO Andy Howarth stepping down in September after 16 months in the job.
Mr Howarth said he had “made the decision to retire” and left the organisation immediately.
In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Shaw said: “I will be starting the new year with a bang as I step up to become the chief financial officer at Housing 21 for the next 12 months. Incredibly excited about the next stage of my career.”
He has been working at Housing 21 since 2014.
Before becoming head of finance and accounting at the Birmingham-based landlord, Mr Shaw served in various finance management roles, including corporate and development finance manager and financial accounting and planning manager.
In March, the association was upgraded for its governance to G1 and retained its V1 grade for financial viability.
Housing 21 was given a G2 grading in 2020 after it was discovered the landlord had overcharged residents around £2.8m over three years.
In 2021-22, the organisation recorded a turnover of £224.5m – up from £201.3m the year before.
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