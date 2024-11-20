“The consequence of there being nowhere affordable for these households to go is bound to be homelessness for some and a move into temporary accommodation at the state’s expense for others,” the report said.

“If you haven’t paid off your house or you haven’t got a house at all, which is quite a big chunk of the population, where are you going to live?” Mr Moore asks. “The cost of that [to individuals] is going to be huge. It is going to drain everyone’s resources and make them poor.”

And, without planning, the homes people live in will also add cost into the system, Mr Moore emphasises.

“There’s going to be a huge cost to government in terms of paying that private rental cost, or people will have to be pushed out into lower standards of accommodation. And once they are in that, people are going to have problems. They are going to have falls, they are not going to be able to heat it properly. They will be socially isolated and trapped. And that is where you have social care and health costs.”

Equally, a shortage of supply of specialist housing for older people means that it is increasingly being allocated to older people with more complex needs, creating growing management challenges and pressures on maintaining a sense of community.

In recent years, the government set up an older people’s housing taskforce to look at options for the provision of greater choice, quality and security of housing for older people (it submitted its report to the government just before the election this year), although Mr Moore feels it was too focused on the needs of older homeowners. The last full strategy from the government dates back the best part of a generation to 2008’s report, Delivering Lifetime Homes, Lifetime Neighbourhoods, Mr Moore points out.

“If they don’t sort out housing for older people, they won’t ever be able to fix social care, or the NHS”

“That recognised that actually the scale of the ageing population needed a systemic change, rather than just a little bit more housing,” he says. Today, the scale of the problem is much bigger.

So, what should the next steps be? Mr Moore says that the government could do worse than look at the 15-point plan set out by the Housing and Ageing Alliance (a group that includes Age UK, the NHF and Housing LIN among others) in March this year.

As well as calling on the government to draft a national older people’s housing strategy, it calls for local authorities to develop older people’s housing strategies, mapping existing housing for older people across all types and tenures, and where there are notable gaps. It also says that Homes England investment in all supported housing should expand, with a minimum of 10% of its grant programme to be for older people’s housing.

“We need to present a concerted front,” Mr Moore says of the alliance. And that means every part of the sector.

“Specialist housing, like Housing 21 provides, is just one part of the jigsaw. The trouble we’ve had in the past is that, as a sector, we have argued for our piece of the jigsaw to be the most important. That’s why I like the Housing and Ageing Alliance position. It understands that you need political will. It understands that there’s a role for the private sector and the higher end of the market, a need for social providers and a need for better adaptations of general housing and better design.”