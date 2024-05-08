Housing 21 chair resigns after three months

Gurpreet Dehal, a former investment banker who was new to the housing sector, had taken up the role at the start of February.

He decided to step down “to allow time to focus on his other professional commitments”, the 23,300-home landlord said.

Elaine Elkington, an existing board member of the Housing 21 board, has been appointed as chair with immediate effect.

Ms Elkington has previously chaired the landlord’s extra-care committee.