Housing 21 installs former investment banker as new chair

Gurpreet Dehal, who is the new to the sector and has worked for Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, took up the role at the 23,300-home landlord at the start of this month.

Mr Dehal has taken the reins from Michael McDonagh, chief executive of PA Housing, who has been filling in as Housing 21’s interim chair.

Mr McDonagh stepped up last October after former permanent chair, Stephen Hughes, resigned having served his maximum term as a board member.

Since then Housing 21 has also carried out an executive shake-up.