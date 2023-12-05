Housing 21 unveils executive shake-up to be ‘more responsive’

Retirement and extra-care specialist Housing 21 has announced a shake-up of its executive team #UKhousing

Among the changes announced on Monday at Housing 21, executive director of extra-care Kris Peach and executive director of retirement living Pam Mastrantonio have been designated as managing directors of these services.

It comes after an unusual move two months ago when the group announced it had appointed Michael McDonagh, chief executive of PA Housing, as interim chair .

The 23,300-home landlord said the changes are a bid to be “more responsive” to its residents’ needs.

This is to ensure “resident perspectives and operational priorities are at the heart of business decision-making”, the association said.

New director roles for corporate functions have also been established.

As a result, Housing 21 said it will have directors of people and culture; development and delivery; acquisitions, sales and partnerships; asset management; and technology, systems and integration.

All of these directors will report to deputy chief executive Tony Tench, who is remaining in his role.

Housing 21 also said that interim chief financial officer Andrew Shaw has taken on the role permanently.

Mr Shaw was originally promoted to the role in January.

Amina Graham, previously executive director of people and systems, has left after two-and-half years to “pursue other opportunities”, the landlord said.