Housing 21 unveils executive shake-up to be ‘more responsive’

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Retirement and extra-care specialist Housing 21 has announced a shake-up of its executive team.
The 23,300-home landlord said the changes are a bid to be “more responsive” to its residents’ needs.
It comes after an unusual move two months ago when the group announced it had appointed Michael McDonagh, chief executive of PA Housing, as interim chair.
Among the changes announced on Monday at Housing 21, executive director of extra-care Kris Peach and executive director of retirement living Pam Mastrantonio have been designated as managing directors of these services.
This is to ensure “resident perspectives and operational priorities are at the heart of business decision-making”, the association said.
New director roles for corporate functions have also been established.
As a result, Housing 21 said it will have directors of people and culture; development and delivery; acquisitions, sales and partnerships; asset management; and technology, systems and integration.
All of these directors will report to deputy chief executive Tony Tench, who is remaining in his role.
Housing 21 also said that interim chief financial officer Andrew Shaw has taken on the role permanently.
Mr Shaw was originally promoted to the role in January.
Amina Graham, previously executive director of people and systems, has left after two-and-half years to “pursue other opportunities”, the landlord said.
The former L&Q executive was appointed in 2021 to lead Housing 21’s “transformation agenda and drive innovation”.
Ms Graham will not be replaced.
Bruce Moore, chief executive of Housing 21, said: “The new, more operationally focused executive structure will allow us to be even more responsive to the needs of our residents, strengthening our corporate services to more closely align with operational needs.”
In August, Housing 21 abandoned its proposed merger with smaller landlord the ExtraCare Charitable Trust after a period of due diligence. Prior to the merger being called off, S&P said it would weaken the creditworthiness of the combined group.
In its last full-year, Housing 21 reported a surplus of £9.7m on turnover of £251.5m.
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