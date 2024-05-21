Housing advice charity pledges focus on homelessness prevention in plan launched at Stormont

A Northern Ireland housing advice charity launched its new five-year strategic plan at Stormont last week, which pledges significant focus on homelessness prevention #UKhousing

Its strategic plan is focused on preventing homelessness and improving housing circumstances for those in need.

The charity works to improve lives by helping people with homelessness and housing problems.

It said Housing Rights was “determined to prioritise homelessness prevention”.

“To do this, we will work with families and individuals who, without our intervention, would be in danger of losing their homes.

“Through our work, we will advocate for people who need help to secure physical improvements to their home, resolve disputes with their landlord, agent or lender and improve people’s financial circumstances so that they can meet their housing costs.

“We recognise that for people who are already without a home, support can also make a difference by ensuring that their experience of homelessness is the least damaging experience possible.

“Through our intervention, and work with partners across sectors, we want homelessness to become rare, brief and non-recurring,” according to the plan.