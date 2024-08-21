Housing, AI and human intelligence

It made me think about how we ensure that our use of AI is founded not on the implementation of software solutions, but on how we deepen our relationships with tenants so that we can create trust and the capacity to learn from and with other people.

I was interested to read the article about artificial intelligence (AI) and Stockport Homes’ laudable experiments with how it can be used to benefit its customers, its business and its colleagues.

This means, I think, that we need to ask ourselves now what we value about the way we function as human beings in society, in communities and in our sector.

There is some disagreement on how to distinguish the characteristics of human intelligence, but there is a great deal of agreement on the fundamental difference between human and artificial intelligence.

Human intelligence is not just description and prediction based on data. Humans ask questions about the things we care about. We think counterfactually about the explanations we seek. As a sector, we care about what we can see – homes and services – and what is invisible – relationship, learning and trust – and we value them all.

“Human intelligence is not just description and prediction based on data”

We value AI for its outputs and its speed. We will never know how that is accomplished and most of us won’t care. But, as humans, we value learning, not because of its outputs, but because our hard-earned knowledge and skills enable us to bring into the world what is important to us – and this includes relationships and trust and the ability to think for ourselves in any given situation.

Within our sector, we must make decisions which take account of the complexity of the human beings who have asked us for help and the context in which they are living their lives, as well as the interests of the business and the need for compliance.

This is a dynamic process which cannot be separated from the ethical capacity of individuals and the culture of the organisation and the society in which we operate.