Housing association acquires 363 properties from One Housing

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A housing association based in the South East of England has purchased 363 properties from One Housing Group.
Paradigm Housing has purchased the homes, which are based in Slough and St Albans, to strengthen its presence in its core operating area, the housing association said.
The properties include 322 homes, five freehold homes and 36 car parking spaces.
It comes a few months after One Housing officially became part of Riverside Group, creating a 75,000-home landlord.
Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, said the move was part of the housing association’s corporate plan “to be larger and more local”.
“This will allow us to deliver better and more efficient services to our customers and help us perform better as a business. It will be easier and more cost-effective for us to build really strong partnerships with local organisations which can help us support more vulnerable customers and reduce the time we spend travelling between repair jobs,” he said.
It follows a major stock swap in March 2021, which saw Paradigm acquire 1,338 homes from The Guinness Partnership, mainly in High Wycombe, Welwyn Hatfield and Milton Keynes.
In return it transferred 1,113 homes in Hillingdon and Hounslow to Guinness.
Last year saw a number of other large stock swaps and acquisitions, including a 1,000-home deal between Clarion and Thirteen Group.
Midland Heart and Orbit also completed a deal that saw 1,100 homes swapped between the two landlords.
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