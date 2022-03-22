Housing association acquires more than 800 homes from L&Q

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Southern Housing Group (SHG) has acquired 803 homes in Surrey and West Sussex from L&Q.
The deal was completed on Monday and will add 672 homes in Horsham and 131 in Elmbridge to SHG’s existing portfolio across London and the South of England.
The 30,000-home landlord said that most of the acquired properties are social housing.
It also included sheltered homes for 86 people in Horsham.
Negotiations between the two landlords began in 2021 and included a consultation with residents, who were asked about the tenancy and housing services they need, as part of the due diligence process.
SHG said the overwhelming majority of responses supported the transfer.
Alan Townshend, chief executive of SHG, said the deal marked a major step in the landlord’s strategic plan.
He added: “The acquisition of 803 homes from L&Q underlines our commitment to the communities of Elmbridge and Horsham, where we already have a significant role as a housing provider and development partner. We are committed to helping to improve the availability of affordable homes for local people while ensuring excellent service for our residents and value for money for the taxpayer.”
In a release, L&Q said the deal was the latest to emerge from its stock rationalisation programme, which is focused on exploring opportunities to transfer homes to other social housing providers in areas where it has a limited presence or development pipeline.
In December last year, L&Q sold 1,500 homes in Lewisham to Phoenix Community Housing.
Commenting on the deal with SHG, John Lumley, director of strategic sales at L&Q, said: “This transfer will ensure residents receive a great service from a provider with a strong presence in Surrey and Sussex, while consolidating our stock footprint as we continue to invest in our existing homes and services and pursue strategic growth across the country.”
It is the latest large stock deal following Orbit Group’s £22m deal to transfer 180 homes to PA Housing last week.
Earlier in the month, Paradigm Housing purchased 363 properties in Slough and St Albans from One Housing.
Update: at 2.19pm, 22.03.22 This story was updated to remove the price of the deal as Inside Housing was provided with an inaccurate figure by the PR firm.
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