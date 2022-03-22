Housing association acquires more than 800 homes from L&Q

The deal was completed on Monday and will add 672 homes in Horsham and 131 in Elmbridge to SHG’s existing portfolio across London and the South of England.

The 30,000-home landlord said that most of the acquired properties are social housing.

It also included sheltered homes for 86 people in Horsham.

Negotiations between the two landlords began in 2021 and included a consultation with residents, who were asked about the tenancy and housing services they need, as part of the due diligence process.

SHG said the overwhelming majority of responses supported the transfer.