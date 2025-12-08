Housing association adds ex-Shelter CEO and investment banker to board

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Baroness Neate, former chief executive of homeless charity Shelter, has joined the board of housing association Abri.
Baroness Neate stepped down from Shelter earlier this year, and has also previously headed up the charity Women’s Aid.
She campaigned at Shelter for better rights for renters, was awarded a CBE in 2020 for her work on homelessness and joined the House of Lords as a cross-bench peer this year based on her expertise in social policy.
Baroness Neate said: “Having seen the impact inequality has on so many in our communities, I aim to bring insight and assurance to the group board and be a sounding board for the executive team, as I continue on my journey of championing equality and securing quality homes for everyone.”
Inside Housing profiled Baroness Neate, who is also a climbing enthusiast, earlier this year.
Investment banker Melanie Czarra is also joining the Abri board.
She has more than 30 years experience in global investment banking, including senior roles at UBS, the Japanese investment bank Mizuho and Lehman Brothers.
Ms Czarra said: “Abri’s commitment to delivering a local housing offer, coupled with disciplined growth in the best interest of its customers, aligns with my personal and professional goals.
“I look forward to bringing my investment expertise to the boardroom to support Abri in continuing to be a top developer and trusted housing provider.”
Group chair David Montague said: “We’re thrilled to make these two very credible appointments to further strengthen our board, bringing thorough understanding of the challenges facing our sector and customers, and significant investment and corporate finance knowledge into our conversations.
“These new insights, alongside our existing breadth of skills, will be instrumental for Abri’s future as we prepare to launch our bold new corporate strategy in 2026.”
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