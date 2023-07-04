Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has announced a series of charges under fire safety legislation, which relate to its investigation of the fire that destroyed the Beechmere facility in Crewe in August 2019.

Housing association Your Housing Group, which was the ‘responsible person’ for fire safety at the home, faces 16 charges under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety Order) 2005.

These include a failure to take measures to prevent the spread of fire in the premises, a failure to ensure it was possible for people to evacuate the premises as quickly and as safely as possible, and a failure to ensure employees were provided with adequate safety training.