Residents of Purfleet in Essex were informed by Thurrock Council on Tuesday that its plans to regenerate the town had been abandoned.

The plans included delivering 2,850 new homes, a medical centre and primary school.

The agreement between Thurrock Council and Purfleet Centre Regeneration Limited (PCRL) has now been terminated.

PCRL is a joint venture (JV) between housing association Sanctuary and developer Urban Catalyst.

Sanctuary, which confirmed the news with Inside Housing, became involved in the project when it completed a rescue of Swan, the original JV partner, in 2023.