Housing association and house builder sign 575-home west London development deal

Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has chosen Vistry Group to build and deliver the scheme worth £157m at Merrick Place in Ealing.

The 575 homes will comprise a mix of tenures, Vistry said. A total of 401 flats will be for private sale, 132 for shared ownership and 42 for affordable rent.

The development will be a “car‐free zone”, with 926 bicycle parking spaces and two dedicated service bays.

The scheme will also include commercial floorspace across four buildings.