Housing association and house builder sign 575-home west London development deal

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A housing association and house builder have signed a 575-home development agreement in west London.
Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has chosen Vistry Group to build and deliver the scheme worth £157m at Merrick Place in Ealing.
The 575 homes will comprise a mix of tenures, Vistry said. A total of 401 flats will be for private sale, 132 for shared ownership and 42 for affordable rent.
The development will be a “car‐free zone”, with 926 bicycle parking spaces and two dedicated service bays.
The scheme will also include commercial floorspace across four buildings.
Merrick Place already has planning approval and work is under way. Inside Housing understands that sections are planned to be completed between April and September 2026, with residents being able to move in immediately after.
SNG and Countryside, which merged with Vistry in 2022, are also working together as joint-venture partners on a scheme at Northwick Park Hospital in Brent.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “Not only are we bringing forward 575 much‐needed new mixed‐tenure homes for the local community, but the scheme is also facilitating new job and apprenticeship opportunities for local residents.
“We are proud to be playing a key part in the innovative ambitions for the transformational regeneration of Ealing and to extend our work with the newly merged SNG.”
David Gooch, executive director of development for London and Hertfordshire at SNG, said: “The Merrick Place project in Ealing is a flagship scheme within SNG’s London new homes programme.
“We are delighted to have contracted with Countryside Partnerships who are also our joint-venture partner at Northwick Park Hospital in Brent.
“Together, these two projects will deliver over 1,100 high-quality new homes in north west London.”
Last month, SNG revealed it was recruiting a new chief investment and development officer after Tom Titherington’s decision to stand down.
In January, the housing association raised £400m through the bond markets to help with its aim to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years.
In a trading update earlier this month, Vistry said it was on track to deliver more than 18,000 completions in the 2024 financial year, compared with 16,118 the year before.
The house builder highlighted its new focus on partnerships with registered providers and local authorities, which it announced in September, alongside “strong interest” from private rented sector providers.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories