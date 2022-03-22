Housing association announces death of chief executive

Vivian Rosser, who became chief executive of Cottsway in June 2015, passed away on Tuesday 15 March at the age of 63.

Andrew Hall, chair of Cottsway’s board, said Mr Rosser’s passing was a “shock”.

He said: “[Mr Rosser] was a pleasure to work with and had an incredibly warm nature. He really cared about Cottsway, its customers and staff.”

Mr Rosser began his career in local authority housing before going on to become development director at Thames Valley Housing Association.