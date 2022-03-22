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Housing association announces death of chief executive

News22.03.22by Lucie Heath

Cottsway Housing has said it is “saddened” to announce the death of its chief executive following a short illness.

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Vivian Rosser passed away on 15 March (picture: Cottsway Housing)
Vivian Rosser passed away on 15 March (picture: Cottsway Housing)
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LinkedIn IHCottsway Housing has said it is “saddened” to announce the death of its chief executive following a short illness #UKhousing

Vivian Rosser, who became chief executive of Cottsway in June 2015, passed away on Tuesday 15 March at the age of 63.

Andrew Hall, chair of Cottsway’s board, said Mr Rosser’s passing was a “shock”.

He said: “[Mr Rosser] was a pleasure to work with and had an incredibly warm nature. He really cared about Cottsway, its customers and staff.”

Mr Rosser began his career in local authority housing before going on to become development director at Thames Valley Housing Association.

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He then gained extensive senior level expertise in the commercial sector and joined Cottsway from JLL, where he had been director of affordable housing.

Cottsway is West Oxfordshire’s largest social housing provider, managing over 5,100 homes.

Mr Hall said Mr Rosser joined Cottsway “with a vision that he stuck to”, adding that he had “an immensely positive impact” and was “respected” by all members of the board.

The board has appointed resources director Richard Reynolds as acting chief executive of Cottsway until further notice.

Mr Reynolds said: “I’ve worked closely with Viv since he joined Cottsway, and we will all feel his loss deeply. He did an admirable job of leading the organisation, working to ensure it was in a strong, robust situation, while paying real attention to customers and staff. We will continue to build on all of Viv’s hard work.”

Mr Rosser leaves behind his wife, Rosie, and two sons, Tom and Ollie.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with his family, friends and our colleagues at this sad time,” said Mr Reynolds.

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