Housing association announces real living wage pay increase for more than 1,000 employees

As of 1 April, all employees at Brunelcare, which provides housing, care and support for older people in the South West of England, will be paid at or above £9.90 per hour.

The change will see all staff of the 1,000-home provider receiving a pay increase of at least 3%, while 762 of these employees receiving a further increase of 6.5%.

The real living wage is higher than the national living wage, which employees are required to pay and currently standards at £9.50 per hour for workers over 23 years of age.