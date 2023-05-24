Aster built 1,312 new properties in its last financial year, its highest-ever total over a 12-month period, it has revealed #UKhousing

A total of 395 of these homes were delivered through Aster’s own land-led programme.

This is in addition to 131 new homes through its joint venture with Vistry, which the landlord said provided “much-needed new affordable homes for those who need them across the South of England and London”.

The landlord’s record delivery period for the year to the end of March 2023 included 698 homes for affordable and social rent, 466 shared ownership properties and 17 for market rent.

The association said its highlights included the opening of Grace House, a large-scale affordable apartment scheme for over-55s in St John’s Wood, and 770 homes across Devon, Hampshire, Sussex and Dorset.

The landlord also marked its most productive year so far in London, in part thanks to its merger with Central & Cecil Housing Trust, which was completed in January 2022.

This year also included the transfer of a number of new homes to Wickham Community Land Trust (CLT).

Aster also completed 13 schemes delivering 146 affordable homes to date under its CLT partnerships.

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster, said: “Rising costs in all walks of life mean the need for affordable homes is more desperate than ever. Our customers, both new and existing, need us to tackle this problem head-on.

“Being at the forefront of delivering new homes across a mix of tenures, including social and affordable rent and shared ownership, is a crucial aspect of achieving this. Our best-ever year is a great milestone, and we’ll have made a real difference to those needing an affordable option.”