Housing association appoints deputy chief executive

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Magna has appointed Paul Satchwell as its new finance director and deputy chief executive.
Mr Satchwell joins the 9,000-home landlord from Northampton Partnership Homes, where he was an executive director with strategic responsibility for finance, asset management and development, housing management, property, and compliance.
In his new role, which he started on 4 April, he holds responsibility for finance, strategic planning and risk, and governance, including legal and regulatory matters.
Selina White, chief executive of Magna, said she was “delighted” to have Mr Satchwell working alongside her.
She added: “His experience and strategic view will add considerable strength to our executive team and help shape our future direction.
“His extensive knowledge of housing, together with his passion for providing homes for everyone, makes this appointment so critically important to delivering our vision of creating great homes together.”
Mr Satchwell said: “I am really excited about the opportunities there are at Magna. The country is in real need of genuinely affordable quality housing to support those most vulnerable in our society, and I can see that in my new role at Magna we can play a huge part in improving the lives of the people of Dorset and Somerset.”
Mr Satchwell is replacing Steve Fraser, who left Magna last year due to personal reasons.
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