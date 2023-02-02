Housing association appoints new chief operating officer

This includes repairs and maintenance, customer service, homes and communities, asset management and all care and support services.

Maxine Espley, who started in the post at the 25,000-home housing association this week, will oversee the delivery of services within the operations directorate.

Ms Espley has served as executive director of care and support for GreenSquareAccord since it was formed through a merger in 2021.

Before that, she served in the role at legacy organisation Accord for nearly six years.

Ms Espley has 30 years of senior operational experience across housing, health and care.

She spent 10 years of her early career in housing before returning to the sector in 2015.

Ms Espley also spent 12 years as an executive director in the NHS, where she led operational delivery, strategy, growth, service transformation and contracting.

She is a board member of the National Care Forum and a member of the National Housing Federation’s health and housing group.