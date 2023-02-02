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Housing association appoints new chief operating officer

News02.02.23by Grainne Cuffe

Housing association GreenSquareAccord has appointed a new chief operating officer. 

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Maxine Espley is GreenSquareAccord’s new chief operating officer
Maxine Espley is GreenSquareAccord’s new chief operating officer
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LinkedIn IHMaxine Espley is GreenSquareAccord’s new chief operating officer #UKhousing

Maxine Espley, who started in the post at the 25,000-home housing association this week, will oversee the delivery of services within the operations directorate. 

This includes repairs and maintenance, customer service, homes and communities, asset management and all care and support services.

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Ms Espley has served as executive director of care and support for GreenSquareAccord since it was formed through a merger in 2021.

Before that, she served in the role at legacy organisation Accord for nearly six years. 

Ms Espley has 30 years of senior operational experience across housing, health and care. 

She spent 10 years of her early career in housing before returning to the sector in 2015. 

Ms Espley also spent 12 years as an executive director in the NHS, where she led operational delivery, strategy, growth, service transformation and contracting. 

She is a board member of the National Care Forum and a member of the National Housing Federation’s health and housing group. 

In 2022, Ms Espley was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to health and social care.

She said: “I have spent my whole career, including my time at GreenSquareAccord, striving to deliver high-quality and customer-focused services and I carry this same ambition and determination into my new role.

“I am looking forward to working with our many passionate and committed colleagues, our customer panel and our stakeholders, to ensure we continue to improve our services and deliver the very best we can for our customers.” 

Ruth Cooke, chief executive of GreenSquareAccord, said: “Maxine brings more than three decades of operational experience across the housing, health and care sectors and a huge breadth of knowledge of our business to this new post.

“Maxine also has a track record of delivering transformational change in complex organisations and I am confident she will deliver positive outcomes for both our customers and colleagues.”

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Asset managementCare and supportHousing Association/RPPeopleWest Midlands
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