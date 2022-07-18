Housing association becomes first in Northern Ireland to publish ESG report

One of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations has published its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.
Measured against the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), Choice Housing’s report sets out its carbon emissions, the energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of its homes, how its homes are heated, and what it is doing to improve its carbon footprint.
It is the first housing association in Northern Ireland to publish a report of this kind. Choice, which owns and manages 12,000 homes, said it is leading the way in a sector “that is committed to contributing to real environmental and social change”.
ESG reporting shows the impact organisation has on the environment, how it benefits society and provides data on its governance structures.
The SRS is a voluntary reporting framework that covers 48 criteria across ESG considerations, such as zero carbon targets, affordability, safety and tenant voice.
It was launched in response to increasing interest in ESG credentials from investors.
In May it emerged that more than half of lenders and investors said that reporting against the SRS is “becoming expected” of housing providers.
According to the report, 0.88% of all of Choice’s homes have an EPC rating of A, 36.7% a B rating, 43.7% a C rating. While 15.9% have a D rating and 2.8% have an E rating or worse.
All of its new homes achieved an EPC rating of C or higher, with 85.9% achieving a B rating.
Just over 80% of Choice’s homes are heated by gas, 11% oil, 7.3% electricity, with less than 2% heated by liquefied petroleum gas, wood pellet or a heat pump.
As part of its plan, Choice is creating a supplier code of conduct to be provided as part of all tender packs, which will advise potential contractors that they should have an environmental accreditation.
It is also working on a community investment proposal, which could involve the establishment of a charitable trust that is focused on well-being and economic resilience.
The main purpose of the trust would be to work with communities and partners to identify gaps in community investment activities.
Michael McDonnell, group chief executive of Choice Housing, said: “The report details key targets and outcomes across a range of environmental, social and governance-led commitments.
“Risk management, community investment, tenant engagement and managing environmental impact all form part of commitments that are aimed to contribute to a better society for all.”
He added that reporting against the criteria “establishes a standard which will demonstrate much-needed transparency in our processes”.
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