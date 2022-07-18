Housing association becomes first in Northern Ireland to publish ESG report

Measured against the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), Choice Housing’s report sets out its carbon emissions, the energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of its homes, how its homes are heated, and what it is doing to improve its carbon footprint.

It is the first housing association in Northern Ireland to publish a report of this kind. Choice, which owns and manages 12,000 homes, said it is leading the way in a sector “that is committed to contributing to real environmental and social change”.

ESG reporting shows the impact organisation has on the environment, how it benefits society and provides data on its governance structures.

The SRS is a voluntary reporting framework that covers 48 criteria across ESG considerations, such as zero carbon targets, affordability, safety and tenant voice.

It was launched in response to increasing interest in ESG credentials from investors.

In May it emerged that more than half of lenders and investors said that reporting against the SRS is “becoming expected” of housing providers.