Housing association becomes standalone landlord after de-merger with founder body

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A housing association for people with a learning disability or autism has de-merged after growing enough to be standalone.
Golden Lane Housing (GLH) will now be an independent landlord following a de-merger from Mencap, a charity for people with a learning disability.
The new association said that although it will operate separately from Mencap, the two organisations will continue to work together in partnership as “separate but aligned organisations”.
GLH was established by Mencap as a housing charity in 1998 to address the shortage of quality housing options for people with a learning disability. It became a registered provider with the Regulator of Social Housing in 2015 and a community benefit society in September last year.
It now provides homes to more than 2,500 tenants across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
GLH will launch its new strategic plan in the coming months, which has been co-created with tenants, staff and board members.
Building on the previous five-year plan issued in 2019, GLH said the next three years will see it focus on changing and improving the delivery of their housing and repairs services.
Speaking in December about the intention to de-merge, John Verge, chief executive of GLH, said the decision was a mutual one made by both boards and “recognised the maturity and scope that GLH has developed”.
He said: “We will still be working closely with Mencap after the de-merger takes place.
“Our mission and values remain aligned and both GLH and Mencap are committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and campaigning for better opportunities and better housing solutions.”
Mr Verge added that housing need for people with a learning disability or autism “continues to increase and our impact and ambitions to continue to grow our offer of independent living is as strong as ever”.
“I am looking forward to the next stage in GLH’s journey to remain financially strong, make the organisation the best place to work and help create the future long-term homes so greatly needed,” he said.
Edel Harris, chief executive Mencap, said GLH is “certain to go from strength to strength” as it launches its new strategy.
She added: “We have so much in common, not least our desire to see people with a learning disability live full, happy and independent lives.
“We look forward to working together in this new and improved partnership, as separate but aligned organisations.”
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