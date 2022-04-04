Housing association becomes standalone landlord after de-merger with founder body

Golden Lane Housing (GLH) will now be an independent landlord following a de-merger from Mencap, a charity for people with a learning disability.

The new association said that although it will operate separately from Mencap, the two organisations will continue to work together in partnership as “separate but aligned organisations”.

GLH was established by Mencap as a housing charity in 1998 to address the shortage of quality housing options for people with a learning disability. It became a registered provider with the Regulator of Social Housing in 2015 and a community benefit society in September last year.

It now provides homes to more than 2,500 tenants across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.