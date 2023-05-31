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The housing association behind Britain’s first women-only social housing tower is looking into Section 106 purchases to continue its development pipeline.
Women’s Pioneer Housing (WPH) received planning approval for Brook House, a 15-storey scheme of 102 social rent flats in Ealing, west London, at the start of May.
In November 2022, the association received approval for another large scheme of 60 social and affordable flats in Wood Lane, Hammersmith, which will be built alongside a co-living block by developer Hub.
Speaking to Inside Housing, Sue Hockett, development director at WPH, explained that these projects were viable because the landlord owned the sites, so there were no acquisition costs.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have any more pieces of land that will suit this sort of development,” she said.
“But running alongside our major schemes, we are looking at Section 106 purchases, providing they are in areas where it is safe for women to live and that they’re well connected and appropriately sized. We’ve made one purchase recently and we’re investigating another.”
Ms Hockett admitted that “we are limited in the size of our aspirations by the amount of money that we’re able to borrow”.
But she added: “There is definitely still a demand out there for what we do. So wherever there are opportunities that are affordable for us and providing the right product, we ought to be grabbing them and getting on with them.”
WPH said Brook House will be occupied by single women, particularly those who have faced inequality, abuse and disadvantages.
Asked how nominations will work alongside Ealing Council’s existing waiting lists, Tracey Downie, chief executive of WPH, said: “When we’re looking at a large scheme, we will spend a lot more time with the local authority well before the scheme is handed over, talking about their waiting list. Both boroughs [Ealing and Hammersmith] have said they’ve got over 600 people on the waiting list.”
Although some may not be priority cases, she said: “There may be some people, for example, who want to downsize… [this will] give the local authority back larger homes.”
Other residents will be rehoused having lived in the previous property that was on the site. Many women have been WPH tenants for 20 years, Ms Hockett said.
Brook House received significant media attention when the plans were approved earlier this month. Ms Downie said “we would be naïve if we didn’t” have concerns about the security of the block.
However, since it will be “a couple of years in the making,” she said that “some of the interest may subside”.
Since single occupants often eventually find partners and have children, “it won’t present as something where people are just all vulnerable residents”, she said.
In addition, Ms Downie said the block will be built with good lighting and security “as any scheme of this nature in London needs to be”.
While tenancies will always be held by the women, they will be able to live with partners and children they have subsequently.
“We’re not trying to create a scheme of handmaidens at all,” added Ms Hockett.
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