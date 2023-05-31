Women’s Pioneer Housing (WPH) received planning approval for Brook House, a 15-storey scheme of 102 social rent flats in Ealing, west London, at the start of May.

In November 2022, the association received approval for another large scheme of 60 social and affordable flats in Wood Lane, Hammersmith, which will be built alongside a co-living block by developer Hub.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Sue Hockett, development director at WPH, explained that these projects were viable because the landlord owned the sites, so there were no acquisition costs.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any more pieces of land that will suit this sort of development,” she said.

“But running alongside our major schemes, we are looking at Section 106 purchases, providing they are in areas where it is safe for women to live and that they’re well connected and appropriately sized. We’ve made one purchase recently and we’re investigating another.”