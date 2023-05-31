Housing association block in Hampshire severely damaged by fire

More than 80 firefighters from across the county tackled the blaze on Saturday at the Oakridge Road housing development in north Basingstoke, which is owned by Vivid.

No one was injured in the fire but 12 flats in the nine-block complex were badly damaged and large sections of the building’s roof were completely destroyed.

In a recent update, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said its investigation teams had yet to determine the cause of the blaze.