Housing association block in Hampshire severely damaged by fire

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A large fire at a three-storey housing association block in Hampshire has caused severe damage and left residents homeless.
More than 80 firefighters from across the county tackled the blaze on Saturday at the Oakridge Road housing development in north Basingstoke, which is owned by Vivid.
No one was injured in the fire but 12 flats in the nine-block complex were badly damaged and large sections of the building’s roof were completely destroyed.
In a recent update, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said its investigation teams had yet to determine the cause of the blaze.
However, HIWFRS added that “rumours” speculating that the cause was a barbecue on one of the residents’ balconies have been discounted.
Meanwhile, Oakridge residents remain in temporary accommodation, with some told they may not be able to return home for months.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Vivid said it had found temporary accommodation for the building’s residents and it was providing access to funds for tenants to buy food and essentials.
“Our priority is to support residents of Oakridge Road whose homes and belongings have been affected by the fire,” the spokesperson said.
“Thankfully no one was injured but clearly this is a distressing situation for those impacted due to the extent of damage to their homes. We’re keeping in regular daily contact with our customers, to help them, to keep them updated and to address questions and concerns they have.
“Looking after the safety and well-being of our customers is our prime focus. The building and homes have been made secure with boarding and fencing. Therefore, no access to them will be possible until the structure and conditions have been assessed and we know they are safe to enter.”
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