Housing association boss appointed as chair at non-compliant social landlord

Matthew Harrison will become the chair of 6,000-home landlord South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) in September.

Mr Harrison has led Manchester-based Great Places since 2013 and has more than 30 years of executive-level experience in the housing sector. He has also worked as a non-executive director for organisations including Halton Housing, Cube Great Places and Sheffield Local Housing Company.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Mr Harrison has a strong network of relationships across South Yorkshire, SYHA said.

He is currently chair of the South Yorkshire Housing Partnership.