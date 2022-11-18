Housing association boss will not resign over toddler’s death

The chief executive of the housing association responsible for the mould-ridden home that led to the death of a toddler will not resign #UKhousing

He confirmed that he will not be resigning and that the RBH board has given him “their full backing and trust to continue to oversee the improvements and changes needed” at the social landlord.

In a statement on Thursday, Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), said the “conversation around my position has begun to overshadow the most important part of all of this, which is that a family has lost their child”.

It follows the conclusion of the inquest into two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death.

The coroner ruled he died from prolonged exposure to mould after repeated complaints from his family to RBH.

This week, Michael Gove, the housing secretary, summoned Mr Swarbrick to “demand answers” for the “unacceptable” death.

The two spoke over the phone on Wednesday.

In the statement on Thursday, Mr Swarbrick said “no apology will ever be enough”.

“I have spoken to the secretary of state for levelling up and housing, Michael Gove, to discuss Awaab and the issues we face in social housing.

“We back the government’s commitment to strengthen the Decent Homes Standard and the importance of the tenant’s voice, which will be reinforced by the Social Housing Regulation Bill,” he said.

He said RBH has made a “raft of changes” following Awaab’s death, one of which means that the landlord will work on disrepair issues even if there is an ongoing legal claim.

The landlord failed to do any work on the property from June 2020 because Awaab’s family launched legal action.

However, they had been complaining about the mould for years before that.