Housing association buys 192 homes in Ealing for £43m

The housing provider bought the new homes, which consist of two and three-bed apartments, from housing charity Safe Haven London.

According to SBHG, Ealing Council owns 59% of the freeholds for the properties, with the remaining freeholds held by private landlords.

The rent and void period is 100% guaranteed by the borough for the next 55 years.

Plexus, part of Mears Group, will act as the managing agent for all 192 assured short-hold tenancies and it will continue to do so for the next 15 years.