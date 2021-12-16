Housing association buys 192 homes in Ealing for £43m

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Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG) has completed the purchase of the long leases of 192 homes in Ealing, west London, for £43m.
The housing provider bought the new homes, which consist of two and three-bed apartments, from housing charity Safe Haven London.
According to SBHG, Ealing Council owns 59% of the freeholds for the properties, with the remaining freeholds held by private landlords.
The rent and void period is 100% guaranteed by the borough for the next 55 years.
Plexus, part of Mears Group, will act as the managing agent for all 192 assured short-hold tenancies and it will continue to do so for the next 15 years.
Adil Rashid, chief development officer at SBHG, said: “This is a fantastic acquisition, which strengthens our commitment to affordable housing in one of our core boroughs.
“The portfolio of 192 homes provides us with an immediate income stream that can be reinvested in our homes as well as our cladding remediation programme.
“The residents will have peace of mind that an established housing association is ultimately responsible for their homes. The residents will not notice any change in the service they receive as Plexus will remain the managing agent for this portfolio for at least the next 15 years.”
SBHG said the proceeds from the sale will allow Safe Haven London to invest the proceeds of this deal into charitable ventures elsewhere and it “increases the density of our homes in the borough of Ealing, making our operations in the area more efficient”.
Andrew Matthews, associate at Gerald Eve, which acted on behalf of Safe haven London, said: “Our client has aggregated this portfolio since 2005, with the aim of alleviating homelessness in London through the provision of affordable housing accommodation.
“Having secured the units as social housing for the long term, our client’s decision to exit the portfolio and recycle the proceeds into further projects will benefit those most in need.”
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