Housing association charity boss among figures honoured in New Year list

Andrew van Doorn, chief executive of the Housing Association Charitable Trust (HACT), received the commendation for his work with the charity.

HACT works with organisations on community investment and to provide data on social impact and social value to help the housing sector understand the real-world value of its work.

Mr van Doorn said: “I am extremely honoured to be receiving an [OBE], in recognition of my work as chief executive of HACT.

“This award would not have been possible without the dedication and inspiration of my colleagues at HACT over the past 20 years, as well as the trustees who have served on the board during that time.