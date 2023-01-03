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Housing association charity boss among figures honoured in New Year list

News03.01.23by IH reporters

The chief executive of a housing charity has been awarded an OBE for services to the social housing sector in the New Year Honours list. 

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Andrew van Doorn received an OBE for his work with HACT (picture: Guzelian)
Andrew van Doorn received an OBE for his work with HACT (picture: Guzelian)
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LinkedIn IHThe chief executive of a housing charity has been awarded an OBE for services to the social housing sector in the New Year Honours list #UKhousing

Andrew van Doorn, chief executive of the Housing Association Charitable Trust (HACT), received the commendation for his work with the charity. 

HACT works with organisations on community investment and to provide data on social impact and social value to help the housing sector understand the real-world value of its work. 

Mr van Doorn said: “I am extremely honoured to be receiving an [OBE], in recognition of my work as chief executive of HACT.

“This award would not have been possible without the dedication and inspiration of my colleagues at HACT over the past 20 years, as well as the trustees who have served on the board during that time.

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“During my time at HACT, I have been privileged to work with inspirational people from across and beyond the social housing sector, who have helped us to deliver on our charitable purpose to drive value for residents and communities. 

“The critical role that housing associations play within communities is needed more than ever and we will continue to work with them so they can deliver on their core social purpose and provide good-quality, safe and secure homes for millions of people across the UK.”

Also on the list were:

  • Andrew Hill, chief executive of house builder Hill Group, who received an OBE for services to affordable housing. The house builder has recently pledged to donate 200 modular homes to the homeless 
  • Professor David Mosey, a professor of construction law at King’s College London and a former partner at law firm Trowers and Hamlins, who received a CBE
  • Bill Robertson, founder of Scottish construction giant Robertson Group, who received a knighthood. The company, which includes house building in its activities, employs more than 3,000 people, with an annual turnover in excess of £800m
  • James Gilbert, a former deputy director within the Scottish government, who received an OBE for services to housing
  • Katrina McDonnell, founder of Homeless Period Belfast, a volunteer-led campaign which provides care packs filled with sanitary donations to women in need across Belfast, who received an MBE

The full list can be accessed here.

Did any other housing figures receive awards in this year’s list? Let us know by emailing peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk

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