Housing association chief executive among four appointments to Homes England’s board

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The chief executive of Home Group and a former housing minister are among four appointments to the board of Homes England.
Mark Henderson, Pat Ritchie, Lesley-Ann Nash and Lord Ian Austin will join the board of the government’s housing delivery agency as non-executive directors.
Mr Henderson is the chief executive of 55,000-home housing association Home Group and the founder of Homes for the North.
He said: “I am really looking forward to joining the Homes England board and to working with the agency to deliver well-designed and, importantly, more affordable homes for communities across the whole country.”
Lord Austin is the former Labour MP for Dudley North, who served as the minister for housing and planning and minister for the West Midlands under Gordon Brown before being appointed to the House of Lords.
He said he was “pleased to be supporting Homes England’s crucial work in supporting the government’s levelling-up agenda”.
Ms Ritchie joins the board roughly six months after stepping down from her role as chief executive of Newcastle City Council.
She said she was “delighted” to join the board as Homes England “renews its focus on regeneration”.
The pair will be joined on the board by Ms Nash, a previous managing director at Morgan Stanley who went on to spend seven years leading on a range of commercial projects within the Cabinet Office.
The appointments come shortly after the government announced via its Levelling Up White Paper that Homes England’s remit would be extended to include the regeneration of towns and cities.
Announcing today’s appointments, housing secretary Michael Gove said: “Our Levelling Up White Paper sets out our plan to spread opportunity throughout the country and regenerating our towns and cities is an essential part of this.
“Homes England have been given a hugely important role in this work – spearheading the transformation of towns and cities across the country to create vibrant and thriving communities on previously derelict sites.
“Strengthening the leadership at Homes England is an important step on our mission to deliver these ambitious projects and I warmly welcome these new appointments.”
Peter Freeman, chair of Homes England, said: “Building a sense of place and community is at the heart of what Homes England does through its broad range of activity. I welcome the opportunity to work with all four new board members as Homes England continues to evolve into an even stronger delivery institution.”
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