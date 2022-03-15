Housing association chief executive among four appointments to Homes England’s board

Mark Henderson, Pat Ritchie, Lesley-Ann Nash and Lord Ian Austin will join the board of the government’s housing delivery agency as non-executive directors.

Mr Henderson is the chief executive of 55,000-home housing association Home Group and the founder of Homes for the North.

He said: “I am really looking forward to joining the Homes England board and to working with the agency to deliver well-designed and, importantly, more affordable homes for communities across the whole country.”

Lord Austin is the former Labour MP for Dudley North, who served as the minister for housing and planning and minister for the West Midlands under Gordon Brown before being appointed to the House of Lords.

He said he was “pleased to be supporting Homes England’s crucial work in supporting the government’s levelling-up agenda”.