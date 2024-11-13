Housing association chief executive to retire

The chief executive of Black Country Housing Group is set to retire so she can focus on her “ever-expanding family” #UKhousing

Ms Tomlinson has worked in the social housing sector for around 30 years, moving from her role as a chartered accountant to finance director, before becoming managing director at housing association Bromford.

Amanda Tomlinson has been head of BCHG since 2013. She will step down at the end of April 2025.

She joined BCHG in 2010 as assistant chief executive before being appointed to the top job in 2013.

Ms Tomlinson said working in social housing is an “immense privilege” and her colleagues at the housing association have made her role as chief executive “hugely enjoyable”.

She said: “BCHG is a special organisation and I will be sad to leave, however my ever-expanding family needs me now.

“BCHG has an amazing board and senior leadership team who will continue to set the bar high for our customers.”