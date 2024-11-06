Housing association completes merger with small London landlord

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A small north London landlord has completed a stock transfer to Watford Community Housing, following a consultation with residents.
Hendon Christian Housing Association (HCHA) said increased regulatory and financial pressures were behind the decision to transfer its 140 homes.
The landlord, which was founded in the 1960s, said the transfer would ensure “ongoing provision of good-quality homes and services” for residents.
HCHA opened a consultation with residents on the plans in August.
The housing association has 140 homes for social rent in Colindale, Hendon and Mill Hill. This includes 31 properties acquired in 2012 through a merger with Star Housing, which provided accommodation for partially sighted residents in Barnet and Acton.
Watford Community Housing was formed in 2007, and currently owns 6,800 homes across south west Hertfordshire and north west London. It has G1, V1 and C1 governance, viability and consumer ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing.
It operates a ‘gateway’ model, offering tenants the opportunity to become board members.
All former HCHA tenants are now eligible to become members and support Watford Community Housing’s decision-making.
Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “We are delighted to confirm that HCHA have transferred their homes to us, and we welcome the opportunity to help ensure that its residents continue to have good-quality homes and access to excellent services.
“We are proud that HCHA residents could see our strong track record of delivering for our customers and communities, and we look forward to providing the services and support that they need.”
Mary Gibbons, chair of HCHA, said: “For the last 60 years, our top priority has been ensuring that our residents have well-maintained homes and good-quality services and support.
“I believe that by transferring our homes to Watford Community Housing, our residents will continue to receive the support they need and also get the improvements that they told us they would like to see.”
Watford Community Housing was one of the first landlords to receive a top consumer grade in the regulator’s new planned inspection programme.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories