Housing association completes merger with small London landlord

It operates a ‘gateway’ model, offering tenants the opportunity to become board members.

All former HCHA tenants are now eligible to become members and support Watford Community Housing’s decision-making.

Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “We are delighted to confirm that HCHA have transferred their homes to us, and we welcome the opportunity to help ensure that its residents continue to have good-quality homes and access to excellent services.

“We are proud that HCHA residents could see our strong track record of delivering for our customers and communities, and we look forward to providing the services and support that they need.”

Mary Gibbons, chair of HCHA, said: “For the last 60 years, our top priority has been ensuring that our residents have well-maintained homes and good-quality services and support.

“I believe that by transferring our homes to Watford Community Housing, our residents will continue to receive the support they need and also get the improvements that they told us they would like to see.”

Watford Community Housing was one of the first landlords to receive a top consumer grade in the regulator’s new planned inspection programme.