The world of social housing is changing. The cost of living crisis, shortage of affordable housing, worsening mental health and overstretched public services have all contributed to a shift in the role of the customer service team.

The Commons Library Research Briefing on mental health statistics in England reported in March this year that depression has increased to 27% among people who are renting, and that rates of depression were particularly high among those with lower incomes. These are the people who make up our client base and who we are trying to help on a daily basis.

All these factors combined have resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of calls to our customer services’ team from customers who are very distressed and sometimes suicidal. Something, until recent months, we’ve never had to deal with before. On average, we might have three to four calls per month where one of our advisors needs to talk down a customer before we can alert the emergency services.