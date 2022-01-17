Housing association enters long-term partnership with real estate investment firm

The acquisition took place across six Home Counties schemes that were developed by Thrive and marks the first in the partnership between the housing association and CBRE UK’s Affordable Housing Fund.

Thrive and CBRE, which has UK turnover of £1.59bn, hope to acquire more than 1,000 affordable homes through the joint venture.

Thrive, which owns and manages 5,100 homes throughout Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, will retain a minority interest in the homes.