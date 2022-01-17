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Housing association enters long-term partnership with real estate investment firm

News17.01.22by Grainne Cuffe

Thrive Homes and a large real estate investment firm have acquired 117 affordable rent and shared ownership properties in the South of England as part of a new long-term partnership.

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LinkedIn IHThrive Homes and a large real estate investment firm have acquired 117 affordable rent and shared ownership properties in the South of England as part of a new long-term partnership #UKhousing

The acquisition took place across six Home Counties schemes that were developed by Thrive and marks the first in the partnership between the housing association and CBRE UK’s Affordable Housing Fund. 

Thrive and CBRE, which has UK turnover of £1.59bn, hope to acquire more than 1,000 affordable homes through the joint venture. 

Thrive, which owns and manages 5,100 homes throughout Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, will retain a minority interest in the homes.

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It will also oversee the development, sales, lettings and aftercare of the co-developed properties, which will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Jack Burnham, executive director of growth and investment at Thrive, said the partnership with CBRE “helps to provide Thrive with a viable route to meet our strategic growth objectives to double in size”.

The partnership will also help to increase Thrive’s development programme to more than 500 homes per year. 

Mr Burnham added that it will also enable the housing association to deliver “much-needed affordable homes in areas that are some of the most expensive to live in the UK”.

Andrew Davey, fund manager of CBRE’s Affordable Housing Fund, said: “By delivering much-needed affordable homes, we are meeting our investors’ social impact objectives as well as investing in good-quality homes managed by Thrive to provide long-term income for investors.”

He added that CBRE has experienced “significant interest from investors who are increasingly seeking an investment opportunity which provides both demonstrable impact qualities while maintaining robust return characteristics”.

“As a result, the fund has provided equity for over 1,000 much-needed affordable homes to date and has significant equity to invest in similar opportunities with counter-parties, such as Thrive, who share our investors’ ethos and long-term objectives,” he said.

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