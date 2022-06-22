Housing association hit with severe maladministration over handling of hate crime

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A housing association has been hit with a finding of severe maladministration for its handling of a situation in which a tenant was physically assaulted and called a racist slur by her neighbour.
The Housing Ombudsman has identified “considerable failings” in Habinteg’s response to reports of the hate crime incident, and said the landlord failed to consider the impact of the situation on the resident.
According to the ombudsman, the resident reported to Habinteg in the summer of 2020 that her neighbour physically and verbally assaulted her, threatened her and used a racist slur against her.
Habinteg visited the resident after she reported the incident and took a statement. The social landlord also spoke to the neighbour, who denied making racist comments.
Habinteg told the resident that it was waiting for a police report, however a couple of weeks later the neighbour told Habinteg that the police would be taking no further action due to a lack of evidence. As a result of this, Habinteg decided that it would also be taking no further action.
The housing association initially recorded the incident in its system as anti-social behaviour, rather than as a hate crime.
One month later Habinteg was informed by the police that the incident was still ongoing and was with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but there had been a delay because of the pandemic.
The ombudsman said that the evidence suggests Habinteg then restarted its investigation, however the landlord eventually notified the resident that no further action would be taken after it was told by the police that no criminal charges would be taken against the neighbour.
In response to a complaint from the resident, Habinteg’s complaints panel acknowledged that there had been failures in its handling of the incident and apologised to the resident for not logging it as a hate crime, not giving it the appropriate priority, and over-relying on the police investigation instead of carrying out its own investigation.
The ombudsman identified further “serious” failings in Habinteg’s response, including that it was not appropriate that the landlord had closed the incident as a result of a conversation with the neighbour.
Relying on the word of the alleged perpetrator was unfair and gave “the impression of bias towards the neighbour”, the ombudsman said.
It also criticised Habinteg for the amount of time it took the landlord to restart its investigation.
The resident’s complaint contained a number of other issues for which the ombudsman found no maladministration, however it did find service failure in the landlord’s response to her concerns about inappropriate use of disabled parking spaces.
The resident had complained that disabled parking spaces were being used “inconsiderately” and suggested that additional spaces were made available.
In response to her concerns, Habinteg confirmed that there were no reserved or allocated parking spaces and that disabled parking spaces were available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Although this is in line with the tenancy agreement, the ombudsman ruled that it would “be fair” for the landlord to try to ensure that residents are aware that only Blue Badge holders should use these spaces and investigate and take action when concerns are raised.
The ombudsman ordered Habinteg to pay £500 compensation for its handling of the report of the hate crime and to apologise to the resident for its failings.
It also recommended that the landlord revisit its anti-social behaviour policy to include details of what action to take when it receives reports of a hate crime incident.
A spokesperson for Habinteg said that the association “takes all incidents and allegations of anti-social behaviour and hate crime very seriously”.
“We accept that we should have handled this incident much better and we have apologised to the tenant,” they said.
Habinteg said it has made a series of changes since the incident two years ago, including commissioning an independent review of its handling of the case. It is also implementing a new anti-social behaviour policy.
It has carried out staff training to improve how it responds to anti-social behaviour and hate crime incidents, and has established a new post to improve its complaint-handling process.
“We are sorry that we didn’t handle the case in question appropriately at the time,” the spokesperson said.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “The landlord apologised in this case but the failings we identified, particularly in relation to the impartiality of the landlord, had a detrimental impact on the resident.
“It caused her a great deal of distress, frustration and inconvenience which meant that an apology alone was not a proportionate way to put the failures right.
“It did not reflect the seriousness of its mishandling of the incident and was not victim focused.
“The complaints panel missed an opportunity to properly consider the impact of the errors on the resident and offer financial redress.
“Following our decision, I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service since the incident took place. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning this case offers for their own services.”
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