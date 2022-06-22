Housing association hit with severe maladministration over handling of hate crime

The Housing Ombudsman has identified “considerable failings” in Habinteg’s response to reports of the hate crime incident, and said the landlord failed to consider the impact of the situation on the resident.

According to the ombudsman, the resident reported to Habinteg in the summer of 2020 that her neighbour physically and verbally assaulted her, threatened her and used a racist slur against her.

Habinteg visited the resident after she reported the incident and took a statement. The social landlord also spoke to the neighbour, who denied making racist comments.

Habinteg told the resident that it was waiting for a police report, however a couple of weeks later the neighbour told Habinteg that the police would be taking no further action due to a lack of evidence. As a result of this, Habinteg decided that it would also be taking no further action.

The housing association initially recorded the incident in its system as anti-social behaviour, rather than as a hate crime.

One month later Habinteg was informed by the police that the incident was still ongoing and was with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but there had been a delay because of the pandemic.