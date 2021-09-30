Housing association housebuilding completions drop by fifth

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The number of homes built by housing associations fell by almost a fifth in the 2020/21 financial year due in part to the pandemic, new figures from the National Housing Federation (NHF) have revealed.
Data collated by the NHF showed that approximately 44,000 homes of all tenures were started in 2020/21, with 38,200 completed.
In terms of homes built, housing associations completed 4,240 social rent homes, a decline of 13% on 2020. Affordable rental home completions fell by 19% to 16,038 and affordable homes for sale fell by 19% to 11,959. Total affordable home completions stood at 32,237 a drop of 18%.
Market rent completions stood at 1,095 during the yearn, a drop of 12%, and market sale homes dropped 19% to 4,910.
The biggest reduction in development was in the area of market sale and market rental homes being started on site. Housing associations started work on only 180 market rental homes in the year to March 2021, a drop of 77% year-on-year. Market sale home starts also fell by 36% to 4,557.
A total of 5,574 social rent homes were started in the year to end of March 2021, a drop of 9%; affordable rent starts fell by 10% to 20,002; and affordable homes for sale fell by 20% to 13,783.
In terms of the wider housing sector, the NHF report stated that the annual rate of all new homes completed by all developers fell by 17% between March 2020 and September 2020 to its lowest level (145,000) since 2016.
The report noted that the drop in private sector development completions meant that housing associations made up 28% of homes delivered in the year to March 2021, up from the 25% long-term average.
The report said: “This meant that the share of total homes delivered by housing associations increased at that time to 28%, compared with a long-term average of about 25%, underlining the important contribution that housing associations made during a time where the economic impact was felt the most due to the pandemic.”
In terms of where homes were being built in 2020, the NHF report stated that the regions that usually have the highest volumes of delivery such as London, South East, East of England recorded the largest fall in the number of completions.
The report said: “These three regions accounted for 6,300 or nearly three quarters of the decrease in completions between 2019/20 and 2020/21 (total 8,500). As previously mentioned, the drop in London might reflect the need for housing associations with high-rise buildings to divert investment towards building safety remediation works.
“By contrast, Northern regions (North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber) were hardly affected, with North West the only region to record an increase in completions in 2020/21.”
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