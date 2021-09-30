Housing association housebuilding completions drop by fifth

Data collated by the NHF showed that approximately 44,000 homes of all tenures were started in 2020/21, with 38,200 completed.

In terms of homes built, housing associations completed 4,240 social rent homes, a decline of 13% on 2020. Affordable rental home completions fell by 19% to 16,038 and affordable homes for sale fell by 19% to 11,959. Total affordable home completions stood at 32,237 a drop of 18%.

Market rent completions stood at 1,095 during the yearn, a drop of 12%, and market sale homes dropped 19% to 4,910.

The biggest reduction in development was in the area of market sale and market rental homes being started on site. Housing associations started work on only 180 market rental homes in the year to March 2021, a drop of 77% year-on-year. Market sale home starts also fell by 36% to 4,557.

A total of 5,574 social rent homes were started in the year to end of March 2021, a drop of 9%; affordable rent starts fell by 10% to 20,002; and affordable homes for sale fell by 20% to 13,783.