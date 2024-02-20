Housing association in Northern Ireland secures £30m investment from insurer

The deal between Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, and Apex Housing Association follows an initial £100m investment the organisations completed in 2021.

The additional investment will support Apex’s development ambitions as it aims to develop 300 to 400 new homes a year.

Based in Derry, Apex currently manages 7,000 homes and is the third-largest housing association in the country.

Last year, it entered Inside Housing’s Top 50 Biggest Builders list for the first time, in 46th place by pipeline.