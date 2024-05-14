Housing association in Wales returns to compliant regulatory status

The Welsh government’s housing regulator has revised Grŵp Cynefin’s status, grading it “compliant yellow” for governance, which includes tenant services, and financial viability.

The rating was downgraded to amber last year for governance and tenant services after Grŵp Cynefin carried out an internal review and self-referred to the regulator.

Amber means a social landlord only “partially meets the governance and tenant services standards” and is “unlikely to be able to achieve the required improvements without regulatory intervention”.