Housing association in Wales returns to compliant regulatory status

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A Welsh housing association has regained its compliant regulatory status just over a year after it self-reported risks and concerns related to tenant services and governance.
The Welsh government’s housing regulator has revised Grŵp Cynefin’s status, grading it “compliant yellow” for governance, which includes tenant services, and financial viability.
The rating was downgraded to amber last year for governance and tenant services after Grŵp Cynefin carried out an internal review and self-referred to the regulator.
Amber means a social landlord only “partially meets the governance and tenant services standards” and is “unlikely to be able to achieve the required improvements without regulatory intervention”.
Grŵp Cynefin “self-reported significant risks and concerns in relation to tenant services and governance”, particularly around “assurance on compliance including statutory safety and the Welsh Housing Quality Standard”, the regulator said in its judgement from March last year.
“Sufficient assurance has been provided that the most significant risks and concerns identified at the time of the previous regulatory assessment have been addressed,” the regulator said in its most recent judgement.
“The group continues to implement further improvements and recommendations identified through various independent reviews and our regulatory assessment.”
Shortly before the downgrade last year, the 4,200-home housing association asked its chief executive, Shan Lloyd Williams, and its group director of resources, Bryn Ellis, to “step back” from their roles.
“Over the last 13 months, the group has been working closely and thoroughly with the regulator to develop a plan and make changes to its processes,” Grŵp Cynefin said.
Mel Evans, who had been interim chief executive at the landlord and was recently appointed to the role permanently, said: “Restoring our regulatory status has been our main objective since last year’s change, and this is the judgement we had been working towards.”
Mr Evans thanked the regulator for “working with us in such a positive way”. “Our staff have given their best over the past year to achieve what was needed, and today’s compliant status is a tribute to their hard work and commitment to the communities where we work,” he added.
“It’s been a period of significant change for the organisation, but we can now look forward to building further on this success,” said Tim Jones, chair of Grŵp Cynefin’s board of management.
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