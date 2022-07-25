Housing association launches investigation into waking watch’s response to fire

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A housing association that manages a block with dangerous cladding in east London is investigating its waking watch after residents raised concerns about the team’s response to a fire.
The fire outside a block on 42 Palmers Road in Bethnal Green, which is managed by One Housing and has non-aluminium composite material cladding, is believed to have occurred after a cigarette was thrown into bushes on 19 July, when temperature approached 40°C degrees in the capital.
Video footage showed smoke billowing up the side of the building, while the flames were right beside the flammable cladding. Images after the fire showed the cladding had charred (see picture below).
Residents said construction workers removing cladding on a neighbouring block put the fire out with buckets of water, while a neighbour used their hose. The London Fire Brigade was called to the building as a precaution.
One Housing initially wrote to residents telling them that the nearby contractors first spotted the fire and then a “full evacuation of the building was initiated by the waking watch team”.
But residents told the association and Inside Housing that the waking watch team – supplied by community safety services provider Parkguard – was slow to respond and that residents were the ones telling people to get out.
One resident, who preferred to stay anonymous, said: “They were completely lost. They didn’t do anything. I saw them outside looking at other people putting the fire out.
“One of the fire marshals pressed a horn once, but he wasn’t telling people to get out.
“They were the ones who were supposed to guide us through the whole thing… but we didn’t get any of that.”
Another resident who was in the building at the time said she did witness some of the waking watch staff start knocking on doors, but they were slow to do it.
“They were very slow to actually enter the building. We managed to clear two floors of people ourselves before they even came into the building. I don’t know what they were doing in that time.
“Pretty useless as an emergency response I would say,” she said, adding that she was “terrified” at the time.
In the letter to residents, seen by Inside Housing, One Housing said: “We have received communication from several residents at 42 and 46 Palmers Road who have expressed concerns about the actions of the onsite waking watch team and their response to the fire.
“We would like to assure you that we are taking these concerns seriously and have initiated a full investigation into this matter.”
The association said the investigation may take some time as it will involve “various parties”.
“We would like to apologise if this incident has caused any concerns over resident safety, but please be assured that this remains our top priority,” it added.
The building is part of a wider development called Suttons Wharf and several blocks have the same dangerous cladding.
A One Housing spokesperson said: “The safety of our residents is our top priority. We take the concerns relating to the response to the hedge fire at Suttons Wharf very seriously, which is why we are investigating the incident and we will report back to our residents in due course.”
A spokesperson for Parkguard said: “We are working with our client One Housing and co-operating with their ongoing investigation into the incident.
“It would not be appropriate for us to comment before that investigation has been fully concluded.
“However, from initial findings at this stage of the investigation, it should be noted that a number of the statements that you [Inside Housing] have outlined are not accurate.
“It would be more appropriate to await the concluded investigation to ensure that the article is accurate and a factual version of events.”
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