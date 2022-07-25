Housing association launches investigation into waking watch’s response to fire

Residents said construction workers removing cladding on a neighbouring block put the fire out with buckets of water, while a neighbour used their hose. The London Fire Brigade was called to the building as a precaution.

Video footage showed smoke billowing up the side of the building, while the flames were right beside the flammable cladding. Images after the fire showed the cladding had charred (see picture below).

The fire outside a block on 42 Palmers Road in Bethnal Green, which is managed by One Housing and has non-aluminium composite material cladding, is believed to have occurred after a cigarette was thrown into bushes on 19 July, when temperature approached 40°C degrees in the capital.

One Housing initially wrote to residents telling them that the nearby contractors first spotted the fire and then a “full evacuation of the building was initiated by the waking watch team”.

But residents told the association and Inside Housing that the waking watch team – supplied by community safety services provider Parkguard – was slow to respond and that residents were the ones telling people to get out.

One resident, who preferred to stay anonymous, said: “They were completely lost. They didn’t do anything. I saw them outside looking at other people putting the fire out.

“One of the fire marshals pressed a horn once, but he wasn’t telling people to get out.

“They were the ones who were supposed to guide us through the whole thing… but we didn’t get any of that.”

Another resident who was in the building at the time said she did witness some of the waking watch staff start knocking on doors, but they were slow to do it.

“They were very slow to actually enter the building. We managed to clear two floors of people ourselves before they even came into the building. I don’t know what they were doing in that time.

“Pretty useless as an emergency response I would say,” she said, adding that she was “terrified” at the time.