Housing association leaseholders in east London estate go on service charge strike

One Housing, which is now a part of Riverside Group, is the landlord for some of the homes in three blocks on the One Stratford Estate.

Residents recently received a balancing charge bill from One Housing averaging around £3,000 per flat, according to the Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC).

A balancing charge is an additional sum intended to cover a shortfall in the previous year’s service charge.

This bill has increased One Housing residents’ service charges to around £6,000 to 7,000 per year for a two-bedroom flat, or £4,500 a year for a one-bedroom flat, SHAC claimed.

One resident, Alan (name has been changed) said: “Our absurd and unexpected balancing charge from One Housing Group has effectively doubled our service charges for 2021–22.

“If huge unexpected costs like this are going to keep coming up, in addition to the constantly rising and unsustainable service charges, I don’t think I can see a future living here. I am being priced out of my home, but cannot sell due to cladding and high service charges. I am stuck with the prospect of bankruptcy, eviction and homelessness.”