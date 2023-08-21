Tuntum Housing Association, which operates around 1,600 homes, has named Charmaine Simei as its new boss to replace Richard Renwick.

Mr Renwick became chief executive of Tuntum in 1995, seven years after the organisation was founded.

The association, which is one the largest independent Black and minority ethnic housing providers in the UK, owns and manages homes in 12 local authority areas across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.