Housing association offers residents £500-a-year ‘enhanced’ service

Residents of First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) can pay £9.88 a week (£513 a year) on top of their rent for a ‘Live Well Advisor’ who they can contact directly without having to go through the organisation’s call centre.

The landlord’s website said the advisors can offer services “from regular meet-ups or chats, reporting repairs, caretaking, dealing with rent enquiries, any benefit issues, or any letters or forms you may need help with, to name just a few”.

The 11,600-home association told Inside Housing that 320 of its residents are signed up to the service, which can be paid for through benefits in some instances.

It is understood the housing benefit element of a Universal Credit claim will cover the cost for residents who qualify for enhanced housing benefit to pay for intensive housing management.