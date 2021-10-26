Housing association offers residents £500-a-year ‘enhanced’ service

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A North West housing association has offered residents the option to pay more than £500 a year for the services of an ‘advisor’ who can help with issues such as reporting repairs.
Residents of First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) can pay £9.88 a week (£513 a year) on top of their rent for a ‘Live Well Advisor’ who they can contact directly without having to go through the organisation’s call centre.
The landlord’s website said the advisors can offer services “from regular meet-ups or chats, reporting repairs, caretaking, dealing with rent enquiries, any benefit issues, or any letters or forms you may need help with, to name just a few”.
The 11,600-home association told Inside Housing that 320 of its residents are signed up to the service, which can be paid for through benefits in some instances.
It is understood the housing benefit element of a Universal Credit claim will cover the cost for residents who qualify for enhanced housing benefit to pay for intensive housing management.
FCHO explained that the service originated as the ‘wardens’ from its age-restricted properties, which developed into an ‘independence service’ when age restrictions were lifted.
It said it has evaluated this service over time and has launched the Live Well Service to offer intensive housing management to “customers of all ages that wanted the service and would benefit from it”.
It said while many other housing associations incorporate the service into rental payments, FCHO elected to offer it as an optional paid service “to give residents the personal choice to use the service if they want to”.
Asked if residents who could not afford the service would be disadvantaged, it said they can “still interact with FCHO colleagues in various ways, all will result in the customer being fully assisted in whatever issue they are experiencing”.
Emma Davison, chief operations officer at FCHO, said: “Our Live Well Service is a bespoke enhanced housing management service which we offer in-house as an extra form of assistance for any of our customers who need it. Each customer has a personal advisor who has regular contact with them face to face, over the phone or digitally.
“The service provides additional advice and assistance to help any customers stay ‘living well’ in their homes – whatever this might mean for them.
“Currently 320 customers use the service. Following feedback from our customers, the service is now separate from our standard tenancy fees, meaning customers can decide whether they would like to opt in for additional help or not, as not everyone needs the enhanced level of assistance that we are proud to offer here at FCHO.”
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