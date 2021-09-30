Housing association-owned companies must be exempt from developer cladding tax, NHF tells Treasury

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) is urging the government to make all not-for-profit registered providers and their wholly owned development arms exempt from the cladding tax on developers.
The trade body has warned that if its approximately 800 members are caught by the proposed levy, it would hit investment in affordable housing and the amount they can spend on fire safety work.
The Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT), announced by the government in February, aims to raise £2bn over the next decade to help pay for the building safety crisis.
However, following draft legislation published last week, lawyers warned that some housing associations that own development companies could be liable.
The tax, which comes into effect in April next year, is expected to apply to any company paying corporation tax with annual profits of more than £25m.
In its submission to the Treasury ahead of next month’s Budget and Spending Review, the NHF said: “We urge the government to confirm they will introduce an exemption from the RPDT for charities, non-profit registered providers of social housing and companies that are wholly owned by non-profit registered providers of social housing.”
If the exemptions are not granted, the NHF said it recommends that charity donations, which non-profits deduct for corporation tax purposes, should also be deductible when calculating the RPDT.
The NHF said that if its members are made to pay, it “could affect the ability of housing associations to finance improvements to the safety of homes – the very work that the RPDT is intended to support”.
The NHF’s 32-page submission also called on the government to consider giving financial support to shared ownership residents affected by the building safety crisis or it risks tarnishing the tenure’s image.
“Shared ownership leases typically mean that shared owners are liable for 100% of remedial works costs, while only owning a fraction of their property,” the submission said.
“We are concerned that the reputation of shared ownership could be damaged if shared owners are charged for remedial works despite only owning a portion of their property. Given the scale of the government’s planned investment in shared ownership homes, we would suggest we work together to consider how to mitigate any detrimental impact on the scheme’s future success.”
The NHF has also urged the Treasury to offer upfront funding for all remedial works on buildings that need them regardless of tenure, and recoup the costs from those responsible later. It said this would be one way of helping housing associations to remediate more quickly.
The organisation has estimated that the collective bill for its members to make all buildings safe, including those not covered by the government’s £5bn Building Safety Fund, could “exceed” £10bn. Earlier this week, the G15 said its members’ spend on fire safety work is likely to reach £3.6bn by 2036.
Housing associations are prioritising buildings for works based on their risk profile, the NHF said.
But it added: “Given that housing associations can only access government funding for the proportion of properties in eligible buildings that belong to leaseholders, and only for eligible works, their financial capacity to ensure safety in properties that house social tenants, or that need works beyond the external wall, or are below 18 metres, is being significantly challenged.”
As a result, the NHF said that some of the largest developing housing associations could have to reduce their development plans. L&Q said earlier this year that it was slashing its annual housebuilding target by 70% due to escalating fire safety costs.
Elsewhere in its submission, the NHF urged ministers to firm up plans for the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and allow housing associations to bid directly for the money as well as jointly with local authorities.
In the first wave of the fund, housing associations were only able to bid jointly with councils. “Housing associations have the necessary experience and governance structures to manage large-scale renovation projects independently,” the submission said.
In a section on the government’s levelling-up agenda, the NHF called for Homes England’s remit to be widened to include regeneration.
“Without housing-specific regeneration funding streams, regeneration is virtually impossible to fund in lower-value areas where there is little scope for cross-subsidy from market sale,” the submission said.
“There is a role for Homes England to deliver high-quality housing-led regeneration where it cannot be funded otherwise.”
On welfare, the group joined the chorus calling for the £20 uplift to Universal Credit not to be scrapped.
On supported housing, the NHF called for the government to reinstate the £1.6bn ringfenced funding for housing-related support services.
“The role of supported housing has never been more critical than over the pandemic… with funded support, social rented homes can help people in the most challenging circumstances, including addressing homelessness and supporting people out of hospital,” the submission said.
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