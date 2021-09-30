Housing association-owned companies must be exempt from developer cladding tax, NHF tells Treasury

The National Housing Federation is urging the government to make all housing association-owned development arms exempt from the cladding tax on developers #UKhousing

In its submission to the Treasury ahead of next month’s Budget and Spending Review , the NHF said: “We urge the government to confirm they will introduce an exemption from the RPDT for charities, non-profit registered providers of social housing and companies that are wholly owned by non-profit registered providers of social housing.”

The tax, which comes into effect in April next year, is expected to apply to any company paying corporation tax with annual profits of more than £25m.

However, following draft legislation published last week, lawyers warned that some housing associations that own development companies could be liable .

The Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT), announced by the government in February, aims to raise £2bn over the next decade to help pay for the building safety crisis.

The trade body has warned that if its approximately 800 members are caught by the proposed levy, it would hit investment in affordable housing and the amount they can spend on fire safety work.

If the exemptions are not granted, the NHF said it recommends that charity donations, which non-profits deduct for corporation tax purposes, should also be deductible when calculating the RPDT.

The NHF said that if its members are made to pay, it “could affect the ability of housing associations to finance improvements to the safety of homes – the very work that the RPDT is intended to support”.

The NHF’s 32-page submission also called on the government to consider giving financial support to shared ownership residents affected by the building safety crisis or it risks tarnishing the tenure’s image.

“Shared ownership leases typically mean that shared owners are liable for 100% of remedial works costs, while only owning a fraction of their property,” the submission said.

“We are concerned that the reputation of shared ownership could be damaged if shared owners are charged for remedial works despite only owning a portion of their property. Given the scale of the government’s planned investment in shared ownership homes, we would suggest we work together to consider how to mitigate any detrimental impact on the scheme’s future success.”

The NHF has also urged the Treasury to offer upfront funding for all remedial works on buildings that need them regardless of tenure, and recoup the costs from those responsible later. It said this would be one way of helping housing associations to remediate more quickly.

The organisation has estimated that the collective bill for its members to make all buildings safe, including those not covered by the government’s £5bn Building Safety Fund, could “exceed” £10bn. Earlier this week, the G15 said its members’ spend on fire safety work is likely to reach £3.6bn by 2036.