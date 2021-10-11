Housing association-owned MMC manufacturer enters into partnership with other HA

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A Midlands-based housing association has ordered 56 homes from a manufacturer of low-carbon factory-built homes owned by another housing association.
Longhurst Group has signed an agreement with LoCal Homes, a non-profit manufacturer owned by the recently merged GreenSquareAccord.
The agreement will see LoCal manufacture 56 homes, which will be delivered as part of a Longhurst development near Huntington in Cambridgeshire.
LoCal Homes will manufacture the homes, which will be delivered to site as complete thermally efficient insulated wall panels with external coverings, at its factory in Walsall.
Once on site, the homes will be craned into place by Burmor Construction on behalf of Longhurst Group.
The development, which is on the site of a former car park, will provide one, two and three-bedroom homes for shared ownership, rent-to-buy and social rent.
Marcus Keys, Longhurst Group’s executive director of development, said the development “represents the first scheme on which we’ve utilised modern methods of construction to this scale”.
He said: “Using this method will create less waste, reduce the overall duration of the project and ensure the highest levels of quality assurance before the panels are even on site.”
Chris Hagan, director of LoCaL Homes, said: “This partnership demonstrates LoCaL Homes’ continued growth as we support both GreenSquareAccord and many other housing associations to deliver new affordable homes through modern methods of construction.”
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