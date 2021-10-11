Housing association-owned MMC manufacturer enters into partnership with other HA

Longhurst Group has ordered homes from an MMC manufacturer owned by GreenSquareAccord #UKhousing

The agreement will see LoCal manufacture 56 homes, which will be delivered as part of a Longhurst development near Huntington in Cambridgeshire.

Longhurst Group has signed an agreement with LoCal Homes, a non-profit manufacturer owned by the recently merged GreenSquareAccord.

LoCal Homes will manufacture the homes, which will be delivered to site as complete thermally efficient insulated wall panels with external coverings, at its factory in Walsall.

Once on site, the homes will be craned into place by Burmor Construction on behalf of Longhurst Group.

The development, which is on the site of a former car park, will provide one, two and three-bedroom homes for shared ownership, rent-to-buy and social rent.