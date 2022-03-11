Housing association partners with developer for 200-home east London estate regeneration

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One Housing has selected a developer to partner with to deliver over 200 homes as part of an estate regeneration project.
The housing association will team up with Mount Anvil to build the new homes as part of the redevelopment of Bellamy Close and Byng Street on the Isle of Dogs.
Of the 202 new homes being delivered, 94 (47%) will be for social rent or shared ownership.
The homes will range from two to five-bedroom apartments or houses, all of which will have private roof terraces, balconies or gardens.
All of One Housing’s existing 24 households have been offered a new home on the development.
At the end of last year, One Housing joined the Riverside Group, creating a 75,000-home landlord.
Earlier this week, it was announced that One Housing had sold 363 of its properties in Slough and St Albans to Paradigm Housing.
Mike Johnson, group director of development at One Housing, said the housing association was “focused on ensuring this project also benefits the wider local community and economy in the area”.
The homes “will also meet energy efficiency standards to lower our carbon footprint and residents’ fuel bills”, he added.
Killian Hurley, chief executive of Mount Anvil, said: “We’ve worked closely with the Bellamy Close and Byng Street community for their valued input and we’re looking forward to creating a scheme that both One Housing and their residents can be proud of.”
The developer expects to begin demolition in the second half of this year, subject to planning and vacant possession.
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