Housing association partners with developer to manage 1,000 new homes in the North West

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Regenda Group’s property agency has teamed up with Manchester developer Peel L&P to manage 1,000 new rental homes, which will be built over the next five years, in the North West.
Peel will set up a new build-to-rent company called Letta, which will build the homes and then hand over the letting and management to Redwing, Regenda’s property arm.
It will initially deliver an initial pipeline of 100 new family homes for market rent across three suburban sites including Glisk, a former industrial site in Ellesmere Port on the Wirral Peninsula.
The other sites are Silkash in Westhoughton and Airie in Garnet Fold, Bolton.
Regenda’s housing association, Regenda Homes, owns more than 10,000 homes across the North West.
Alongside its housing association and property businesses, Regenda has various other arms, including rental platform McDonald Property Rentals and in-house construction firm M&Y Maintenance and Construction.
The energy-efficient homes will range from two to four-bed properties and are currently being developed by Peel’s housebuilding arm Northstone. Redwing will let and manage the homes.
The companies have worked together previously on Plaza 1821, a £21m residential development at Princes Dock in Liverpool. The scheme was completed in 2020 and was part of Peel’s wider Liverpool Waters dockland regeneration project.
According to Phil Wilson, executive director of land, communities and homebuilding at Peel, homes delivered by Letta will aim to meet the “pent-up demand” for family homes in suburban areas.
He said: “The build-to-rent market has grown enormously, predominantly with successful city centre apartment schemes. However, following the pandemic and with the general pent-up demand from families also wanting to rent, we now see the opportunity to offer high-quality and well-managed rental accommodation in our suburban neighbourhoods that suit their lifestyle changes and more agile working patterns.”
Michelle Brooks, director of operations at Redwing, added: “Redwing and Peel L&P have worked together on a number of exciting projects, including Plaza 1821 in Princes Dock in Liverpool. This new partnership will provide more high-quality, energy efficient homes across the North West and we’re proud to partner with Peel L&P on this exciting new business.”
The homes will be available to rent from November.
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