Housing association partners with developer to manage 1,000 new homes in the North West

Peel will set up a new build-to-rent company called Letta, which will build the homes and then hand over the letting and management to Redwing, Regenda’s property arm.

It will initially deliver an initial pipeline of 100 new family homes for market rent across three suburban sites including Glisk, a former industrial site in Ellesmere Port on the Wirral Peninsula.

The other sites are Silkash in Westhoughton and Airie in Garnet Fold, Bolton.

Regenda’s housing association, Regenda Homes, owns more than 10,000 homes across the North West.