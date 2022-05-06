Housing association pauses development plans and pulls out of care contracts as sector ‘at crisis point’ 

Ability Housing Association’s latest accounts, which go up to 30 September 2021, showed it handed one of its supported housing contracts back to the organisation that commissioned it because it was unviable, while the association also declined to bid on another re-issued framework with a local authority.

The South of England-based landlord told Inside Housing that the service sat outside its core geographical area and that recruitment is “a significant ongoing challenge” that made it difficult to maintain a full complement of staff.

This led to Ability becoming dependent on agency staff, which affected the costs of delivering the service and the quality of service delivered to customers.

Ability said its decision not to bid on a re-issued framework with a local authority it currently provides services was because the contract value was lower than the current deal.

It added that the service was “already underfunded” so it had sought to negotiate an increase to the hourly rate with the local authority, but during this process the council re-tendered the framework and placed a maximum cap on the hourly rate.