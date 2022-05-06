Housing association pauses development plans and pulls out of care contracts as sector ‘at crisis point’ 

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A landlord that provides supported accommodation for more than 1,000 people is reviewing its development strategy after warning that the “care and support sector in England is at crisis point”.
Ability Housing Association’s latest accounts, which go up to 30 September 2021, showed it handed one of its supported housing contracts back to the organisation that commissioned it because it was unviable, while the association also declined to bid on another re-issued framework with a local authority.
The South of England-based landlord told Inside Housing that the service sat outside its core geographical area and that recruitment is “a significant ongoing challenge” that made it difficult to maintain a full complement of staff.
This led to Ability becoming dependent on agency staff, which affected the costs of delivering the service and the quality of service delivered to customers.
Ability said its decision not to bid on a re-issued framework with a local authority it currently provides services was because the contract value was lower than the current deal.
It added that the service was “already underfunded” so it had sought to negotiate an increase to the hourly rate with the local authority, but during this process the council re-tendered the framework and placed a maximum cap on the hourly rate.
The landlord told Inside Housing that the “care and support sector in England is at crisis point”.
It pointed to a number of challenges over the next few years such as local authority funding constraints resulting in annual fee increases being below the rate of inflation and national living wage increases.
Sector-wide vacancy rates of 10%, combined with an ageing workforce and “the low status and low pay of care and support staff”, are reducing the numbers of younger people seeking a career in the sector.
Ability said the social care national insurance (NI) levy “does not move quickly enough” to help address this.
The government has introduced a temporary 1.25% rise for the 2022-23 tax year and the revenue raised from the levy will go directly to support the NHS and equivalent bodies across the UK.
In addition, the association’s accounts showed that its development plans remain on hold due to uncertainty over future care and support revenue streams.
It said that this was due to higher build costs in supported housing, alongside the impact of rent cuts and reducing margins in care and support.
However, Ability said its board remains focused on development going forward and “will be considering a viable development strategy and targets during this financial year”.
The association said that its EBITDA-MRI of 220% reflects higher levels of reinvestment in its stock over the past 12 months and that its gearing at 6.48% allows its capacity to increase in line with any development strategy set by the board.
Despite the challenging environment, the landlord’s accounts showed a turnover of more than £10m and an operating surplus of £441,000.
A total of 40% of the landlord’s income comes from rent and 45% comes from care and support contracts.
A spokesperson for Ability said: “In a challenging environment, Ability has maintained a reasonable operating and overall margin in the last financial year, adding to our reserve levels.
“Ability are looking to maintain our social care income at full-cost recovery levels and seeking to develop the reach of our care and support arm, increasing the number of people we serve and delivering economies of scale.
“We are seeking to maximise the pay and conditions of our care and support staff to reflect the significant expertise they bring – and to maximise our ability to recruit quality staff.
“We also want to participate in sector-wide organisations, such as Voluntary Organisations Disability Group, campaigning for policy change and an increase in funding for social care, ensuring it is adequately financed.”
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