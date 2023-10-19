Housing association pleads not guilty in relation to huge fire at retirement village

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A large housing association is among three companies that have entered not guilty pleas in relation to a huge fire at a retirement village in summer 2019.
Your Housing Group was one of six organisations that appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court this week, charged with fire safety offences.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service announced a series of charges under fire safety legislation in July, which relate to its investigation of the fire that destroyed the Beechmere retirement village in Crewe in August 2019.
Your Housing, Avantage (Cheshire) and Morgan Sindall Property Services all pleaded not guilty at the short court hearing.
Your Housing, which was the ‘responsible person’ for fire safety at the development, faces 16 charges under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety Order) 2005.
These include a failure to take measures to prevent the spread of fire in the premises, a failure to ensure it was possible for people to evacuate the premises as quickly and as safely as possible, and a failure to ensure employees were provided with adequate safety training.
Avantage (Cheshire) procured the design and build process and operated the scheme. Morgan Sindall Property Services was contracted to provide repairs and maintenance.
The fire service has also charged three other firms, which each gave no indication of a plea at the magistrates court this week.
These were WSP UK, a consultancy that provided a fire strategy for the building; Total Fire Group, which risk assessed Beechmere in 2017 and 2018; and Mac Roofing and Contracting, which carried out roofing works in the days immediately before the blaze.
A full list of the charges relating to each organisation can be found here.
All six companies will now appear at Chester Crown Court where the case will continue on 14 November.
The magistrate warned that the “complexities” of the case means that the trial could last up to 12 weeks.
Beechmere was a large retirement village, built using a timber-frame structure, which was almost completely destroyed in the fire.
More than 150 residents lost their homes and possessions. While none were injured, the fire service said the impact on their lives “has been significant”.
The development was a purpose built housing scheme for people over 55, consisting of a block of 132 self-contained apartments. All the homes were designed for independent living with support, and varying levels of care if required.
The fire was one of the biggest ever attended by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, with 70 firefighters deployed at its height to bring it under control.
When it announced the charges in July, the fire service said: “This has been a long and complex process owing to the scale of the fire and the number of parties involved in designing, building, maintaining and managing the building.”
Following the hearing this week, a spokesperson for Your Housing Group said: “The safety and well-being of customers will always be our absolute priority at Your Housing and Avantage.
“Since 2019, we have continued to do all we can to support customers, families and colleagues who were affected by the fire at the PFI [private finance initiative] development at Beechmere. We have also financed and carried out fire safety works, in close liaison with CFRS [Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service], at other developments built as part of the same PFI project.
“Both Your Housing and Avantage have today entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. Given the ongoing legal proceedings, neither company is able to comment further at this time.”
Morgan Sindall Property Services said: ‘‘The safety and the well-being of residents is always our highest priority. We have fully supported the investigation into the incident and, as a responsible business, understand the need for Cheshire Fire and Rescue to take action.
“This is a complex matter, involving a number of companies, and we will not make further comment while the case is in progress.”
Total Fire Group, WSP UK and Mac Roofing and Contracting have also been contacted for comment following the hearing this week.
Total Fire Group and WSP UK previously declined to comment when the charges were announced in July.
As the case is now active, discussion is subject to the Contempt of Court Act 1981. As a result, comments are not permitted on this story and Inside Housing advises readers to show caution if discussing it on social media.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories