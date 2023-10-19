Housing association pleads not guilty in relation to huge fire at retirement village

Your Housing Group was one of six organisations that appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court this week, charged with fire safety offences.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service announced a series of charges under fire safety legislation in July, which relate to its investigation of the fire that destroyed the Beechmere retirement village in Crewe in August 2019.

Your Housing, Avantage (Cheshire) and Morgan Sindall Property Services all pleaded not guilty at the short court hearing.

Your Housing, which was the ‘responsible person’ for fire safety at the development, faces 16 charges under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety Order) 2005.

These include a failure to take measures to prevent the spread of fire in the premises, a failure to ensure it was possible for people to evacuate the premises as quickly and as safely as possible, and a failure to ensure employees were provided with adequate safety training.