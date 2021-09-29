Housing association regains compliant status after adding new board members

Peaks & Plains Housing Trust was hit with a non-compliant G3 rating for governance by the regulator in March last year following a self-referral in 2019.

The group, which has stock across Cheshire and Derbyshire, had also previously breached the Home Standard.

However the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) today upgraded Peaks & Plains to a G2 rating and reaffirmed its V1 status.

In a regulatory judgement, the RSH said that since March 2020, Peaks & Plains had “strengthened its governance arrangements through a refresh of its board and executive”. This had enabled “improved scrutiny and oversight of key risks”, the notice said.

The association installed Jane McCall, former director of neighbourhoods at Trafford Housing Trust, as its chair in May last year. And the following month it brought Alison Hadden, former chief executive of Paradigm, on to its board.